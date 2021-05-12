FundX Investment Group LLC Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

FundX Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 86.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,685 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 2.0% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $6.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $318.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,539,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,388,367. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $331.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.57. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $215.99 and a one year high of $342.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

