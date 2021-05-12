FundX Investment Group LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

FundX Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 86.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,685 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 2.0% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after buying an additional 1,722,034 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after buying an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,864,000 after buying an additional 138,301 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,202,000 after buying an additional 331,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,247 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $6.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $318.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,539,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,388,367. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $331.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.57. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $215.99 and a one year high of $342.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

