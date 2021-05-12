FundX Investment Group LLC Makes New $4.01 Million Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 2.3% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,519,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,242 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,805,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,838,000 after buying an additional 1,005,213 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,422,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,623,000 after buying an additional 656,662 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,136,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,373,000 after buying an additional 584,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,131,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,034,000 after buying an additional 718,916 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.24. 8,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,058. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $108.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.16.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

