FundX Investment Group LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF accounts for about 1.4% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,924,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3,576.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 96,605 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Castellan Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 436,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWT stock traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,881. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $36.28 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.03.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

