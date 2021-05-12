FUNToken 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.36 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One FUNToken coin can now be purchased for about $0.0386 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FUNToken has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. FUNToken has a total market cap of $397.39 million and approximately $12.36 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00085212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00019110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $530.22 or 0.00937289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00064149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.04 or 0.00109675 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00062651 BTC.

About FUNToken

FUNToken (FUN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

