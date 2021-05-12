Fuse Network (FUSE) Hits Market Cap of $10.62 Million

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 12th. Fuse Network has a market cap of $10.62 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00072227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.43 or 0.00519184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.78 or 0.00209735 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 43.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004076 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $602.86 or 0.01230167 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00035730 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

