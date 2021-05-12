Fusible Trading Up 10% Over Last 7 Days (FUSII)

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. In the last seven days, Fusible has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. One Fusible coin can now be purchased for $1.86 or 0.00003671 BTC on major exchanges. Fusible has a market capitalization of $772,216.27 and $10,619.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $311.97 or 0.00615826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00074426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.28 or 0.00237436 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004010 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $624.53 or 0.01232824 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.81 or 0.01077416 BTC.

About Fusible

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Fusible Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusible using one of the exchanges listed above.

