Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.59. 27,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,383. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.51. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FUSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

