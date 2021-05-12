Fusion Trading Down 23.1% Over Last Week (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 12th. Fusion has a total market cap of $98.16 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion coin can now be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00002875 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Fusion has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion Coin Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 68,081,960 coins. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

