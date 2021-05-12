Futu (FUTU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $153.02 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $127.96 on Wednesday. Futu has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $204.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.53. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 152.34 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Futu from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Finally, BOCOM International initiated coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Futu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.80.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

