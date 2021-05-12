Futu (FUTU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $153.02 million for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $127.96 on Wednesday. Futu has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $204.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.53. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 152.34 and a beta of 1.76.
Futu Company Profile
Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.
