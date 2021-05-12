FUTURAX (FTXT) Hits Market Cap of $182,724.22

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded up 67.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. One FUTURAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, FUTURAX has traded up 250.7% against the dollar. FUTURAX has a market cap of $182,724.22 and approximately $5.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00081277 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003041 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000069 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.32 or 0.00687825 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002542 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FUTURAX Coin Profile

FUTURAX (CRYPTO:FTXT) is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

FUTURAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

