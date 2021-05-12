FY2021 EPS Estimates for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NIKE in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $3.20 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.06. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s FY2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NKE. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.31.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $137.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.65 billion, a PE ratio of 78.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,211 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,401,651,000 after acquiring an additional 454,108 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NIKE by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NIKE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,752,404,000 after acquiring an additional 388,550 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812,150 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

