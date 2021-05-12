FY2021 EPS Estimates for TC Energy Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for TC Energy in a research report issued on Sunday, May 9th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the pipeline company will earn $3.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.93. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TRP. Barclays cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.65.

TC Energy stock opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.47. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $51.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 5,016.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 366,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,346,000 after purchasing an additional 183,258 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 5,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 27,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

