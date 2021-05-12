FY2021 EPS Estimates for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Lifted by Raymond James

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TC Energy in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James analyst C. Cox now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.22. Raymond James also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.65.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.47. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $51.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7137 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.41%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 498.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,182,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $603,329,000 after buying an additional 10,980,186 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in TC Energy by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,202,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,063 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in TC Energy by 2,694.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,892,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $362,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574,600 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in TC Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,328,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,566,000 after acquiring an additional 458,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in TC Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,960,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $458,605,000 after acquiring an additional 353,376 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

