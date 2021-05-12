Fyooz (FYZ) One Day Volume Hits $21,011.00

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. In the last seven days, Fyooz has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. Fyooz has a total market capitalization of $4.39 million and $21,011.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fyooz coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001350 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00087428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00019352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $565.12 or 0.01125585 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00069443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00115226 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00061920 BTC.

Fyooz Coin Profile

Fyooz (CRYPTO:FYZ) is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Fyooz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fyooz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fyooz using one of the exchanges listed above.

