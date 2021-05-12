G4S (LON:GFS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $244.41

G4S plc (LON:GFS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 244.41 ($3.19) and traded as high as GBX 246 ($3.21). G4S shares last traded at GBX 244.80 ($3.20), with a volume of 438,258 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.07) target price on shares of G4S in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. G4S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 187 ($2.44).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 222.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 244.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 244.41.

In related news, insider Tim Weller sold 630,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.20), for a total transaction of £1,545,812.80 ($2,019,614.32).

G4S Company Profile (LON:GFS)

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

