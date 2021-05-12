Gala (GALA) Price Reaches $0.0140 on Major Exchanges

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Gala coin can now be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gala has traded down 28% against the US dollar. Gala has a total market capitalization of $97.53 million and $413,709.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00084551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00018916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.34 or 0.01048953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00070061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00113828 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,065.88 or 0.09963457 BTC.

Gala Profile

GALA is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gala’s official website is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

