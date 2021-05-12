Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) will post ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.43). Galmed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12).

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Galmed Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

GLMD stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.44. 150,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,415. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.30. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $6.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 81,558 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares during the period. 31.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

