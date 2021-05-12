Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.

GMDA traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.61. 264,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,147. Gamida Cell has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $160.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23.

GMDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Gamida Cell from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

