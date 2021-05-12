Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will report $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.14.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $44.30. 758,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,037. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 75.58%.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,546.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,482,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,354,000 after purchasing an additional 277,119 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,864,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,959,000 after purchasing an additional 48,533 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,183,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after purchasing an additional 77,397 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,374,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,678,000 after purchasing an additional 483,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,034,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.