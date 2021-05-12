GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of GATX opened at $103.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $51.62 and a fifty-two week high of $106.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.07.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.17 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GATX will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.30%.

In other news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,784.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $2,843,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,945,543.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,013 shares of company stock worth $5,732,139 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GATX. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in GATX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in GATX by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

