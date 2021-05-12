GCN Coin (GCN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $136,490.31 and $68.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $321.52 or 0.00644529 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007550 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007137 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000177 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002543 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

