GDS (GDS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. GDS has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect GDS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $71.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.79. GDS has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GDS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.37.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

