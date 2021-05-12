GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €40.00 ($47.06) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.10% from the company’s previous close.

G1A has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Independent Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €31.97 ($37.61).

G1A stock opened at €36.33 ($42.74) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €35.58 and a 200 day moving average price of €31.10. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €20.74 ($24.40) and a fifty-two week high of €37.34 ($43.93). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion and a PE ratio of 67.78.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

