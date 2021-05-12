GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a €42.00 ($49.41) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €32.16 ($37.83).

Shares of G1A opened at €36.33 ($42.74) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €35.58 and its 200-day moving average price is €31.10. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €20.74 ($24.40) and a 52 week high of €37.34 ($43.93). The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.78.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

