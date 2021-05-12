GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GEAGY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$40.59 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $40.75.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

