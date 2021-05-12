GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

GEAGY stock remained flat at $$40.59 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,678. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $40.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.82. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

