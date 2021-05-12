Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on GBERY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Geberit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Geberit alerts:

GBERY opened at $67.97 on Wednesday. Geberit has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $70.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.61.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.