Geeq (GEEQ) Price Reaches $0.98 on Major Exchanges

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. In the last week, Geeq has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $8.54 million and approximately $145,449.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geeq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001927 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00087365 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00019063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.51 or 0.01135677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00069815 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.51 or 0.00115456 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00062023 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq (GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,747,222 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

