Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $52.06

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.06 ($0.68) and traded as high as GBX 70 ($0.91). Gem Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 69.60 ($0.91), with a volume of 77,609 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Gem Diamonds from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Gem Diamonds from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 77 ($1.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of £97.49 million and a PE ratio of 10.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 68.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 23,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total transaction of £15,686.24 ($20,494.17).

About Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

