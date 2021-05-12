General American Investors Co. Inc. Buys 10,000 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.4% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded down $5.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $301.06. 205,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,512,488. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.69 and a 1 year high of $331.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $305.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.46. The firm has a market cap of $853.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $21,800,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,764,422 shares of company stock worth $518,500,961 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FB. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

