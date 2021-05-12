General American Investors Co. Inc. Has $16.10 Million Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Universal Display makes up approximately 1.5% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned about 0.14% of Universal Display worth $16,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Universal Display by 235.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

OLED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.13.

Universal Display stock traded down $6.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,030. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $137.30 and a 1 year high of $262.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.35.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.