General American Investors Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,554 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned about 0.05% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $7,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 6,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,024 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.92. The stock had a trading volume of 30,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,882. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.29. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.32%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.38.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

