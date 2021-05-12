General American Investors Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 260.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,575 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 132,675 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned about 0.15% of CDK Global worth $9,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CDK Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 1,554.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 623,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,318,000 after purchasing an additional 296,308 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth about $959,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDK. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

NASDAQ CDK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.53. 2,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,367. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.15.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. CDK Global’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

