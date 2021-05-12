General American Investors Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

General American Investors Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,951 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 30,649 shares during the period. Target comprises 2.4% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $25,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,007,373,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after buying an additional 2,462,178 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Target by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,710,000 after buying an additional 1,288,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Target by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after buying an additional 1,049,440 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Target by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $694,937,000 after buying an additional 950,131 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of Target stock traded down $3.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.55. 30,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,611,265. The stock has a market cap of $102.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $114.23 and a twelve month high of $217.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.75.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.85.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.