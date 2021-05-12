General American Investors Co. Inc. Purchases 30,000 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for about 2.3% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $24,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,012,719,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,173,934,000 after purchasing an additional 635,362 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,082,743,000 after acquiring an additional 818,849 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $965,323,000 after purchasing an additional 712,025 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,473,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $738,122,000 after acquiring an additional 127,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.35.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,535,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,021,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 206,277 shares of company stock worth $27,392,494. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.74. The company had a trading volume of 45,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,578,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $170.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.44 and a 200 day moving average of $127.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.50 and a 12 month high of $140.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

