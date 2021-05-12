General American Investors Co. Inc. Purchases 38,000 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $12,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,029,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,612,000 after buying an additional 2,400,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,660,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,282,000 after buying an additional 1,972,801 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $78,320,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 607.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,796,000 after buying an additional 836,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,618. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $47.20 and a 12 month high of $79.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.04.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.