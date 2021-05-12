General American Investors Co. Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

General American Investors Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 5.1% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $54,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $41.78 on Wednesday, hitting $2,266.98. The stock had a trading volume of 19,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,830. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,252.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1,959.89. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,323.91 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total transaction of $168,400.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,038 shares of company stock valued at $82,507,816. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

