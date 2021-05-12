General American Investors Co. Inc. Sells 14,156 Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

General American Investors Co. Inc. lessened its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 986,595 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,156 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned about 2.10% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals worth $6,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRTK. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

PRTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, WBB Securities raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

PRTK remained flat at $$7.19 during trading on Wednesday. 1,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,342. The company has a market cap of $337.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.88. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $8.75.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

