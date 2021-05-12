General American Investors Co. Inc. Sells 150,000 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

General American Investors Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of Nuance Communications worth $10,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,713,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,326 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,517,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,164,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,009,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,242,000 after acquiring an additional 529,174 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

In other news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $6,372,108.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,263,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.14.

NASDAQ:NUAN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.53. 113,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,647,733. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 526.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.75.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.