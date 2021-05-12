General American Investors Co. Inc. Sells 65,000 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

General American Investors Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned 0.13% of Lumentum worth $8,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Lumentum by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 48,133.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on LITE. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

NASDAQ LITE traded down $11.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.28. 124,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,229. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

