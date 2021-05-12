General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GD. Citigroup upped their price target on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.19.

GD stock traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,727,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,225. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $129.11 and a 1 year high of $197.51. The stock has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,843,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 777.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,944 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,113,000 after purchasing an additional 966,598 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,576,000 after purchasing an additional 534,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,155,000 after purchasing an additional 512,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

