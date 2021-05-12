General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) Receives Neutral Rating from DA Davidson

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Get General Finance alerts:

NASDAQ:GFN opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. General Finance has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62. The firm has a market cap of $573.67 million, a P/E ratio of 316.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $89.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.10 million. General Finance had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 1.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Finance will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 640,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $12,164,623.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 531,535 shares in the company, valued at $10,088,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in General Finance by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 764,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 121,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in General Finance by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 872,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,601,000 after buying an additional 42,005 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of General Finance by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of General Finance by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 23,505 shares during the last quarter. 24.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Finance Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for General Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.