Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Insider Sells $12,420.00 in Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) insider Matthew Stanton sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $12,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,711.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Stanton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Generation Bio alerts:

On Thursday, April 22nd, Matthew Stanton sold 3,000 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $97,650.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $42,045.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Matthew Stanton sold 6,000 shares of Generation Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $157,440.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Matthew Stanton sold 10,500 shares of Generation Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $367,185.00.

Generation Bio stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.60. The company had a trading volume of 207,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,430. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.51. Generation Bio Co. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. Sell-side analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Generation Bio by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 222.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.