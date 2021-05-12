Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Gap Down to $54.38

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.38, but opened at $52.05. Genesco shares last traded at $52.49, with a volume of 22 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.96 and a 200-day moving average of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $776.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.14.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.48 million. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Genesco by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Genesco by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

