GenesisX (XGS) Trading 10.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 12th. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a market cap of $112,787.94 and $4,381.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 55.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 84.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000158 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,161,879 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

