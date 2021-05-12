Geneva Capital Management LLC Acquires 110,481 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,481 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 0.48% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $34,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $4,212,264.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,020.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,541,651 shares of company stock valued at $159,700,310. Corporate insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMS shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

NYSE:WMS traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.16. 1,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $117.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.79 and a 200 day moving average of $91.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.