Geneva Capital Management LLC Acquires 308,632 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 90.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,632 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Amphenol worth $42,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APH has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,846 shares in the company, valued at $17,317,374.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Livingston purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 619,133 shares of company stock valued at $41,302,363 in the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.48. 13,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,884,912. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $69.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

