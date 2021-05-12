Geneva Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 395.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,482 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,339 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 2.54% of QAD worth $34,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in QAD by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 274,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in QAD by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in QAD by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in QAD by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 73,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in QAD by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QADA traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.26. 198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 420.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.61. QAD Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $78.95.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. QAD had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 1.08%. On average, research analysts predict that QAD Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. QAD’s payout ratio is -36.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QADA. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded QAD from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

