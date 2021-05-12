Geneva Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,097 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Church & Dwight worth $34,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 703,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,416,000 after buying an additional 11,359 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.27.

NYSE:CHD traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.87. 2,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,023. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.07 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

